By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Instagram celebrity and comedian Nosa Afolabi, professionally known as Lasisi Elenu has begun counting down to the airing of his web sitcom titled, ‘Mama and Papa Godspower.’

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Lasisi announced that the wait is over and said Episode 1 of Mama and Papa Godspower is coming to you.

“The wait is over!!! This August!!! Countdown!!! August 26th!!! Save the date!!! Mama And Papa Godspower!! Episode 1!! Coming to you!!! First teaser!!,” Lasisi posted on Instagram.





The Comedy Series produced by him (Lasisi) ‘Mama and Papa Godspower’ features a family of four a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

The ace comedian has carved a niche for himself making short skits projecting himself in different ways as a lawyer, Lawyer atomic Bomb, and a Yahoo boy, with other popular fictitious characters Sinzu money and Spending.