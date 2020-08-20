Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola, known professionally as DJ Cuppy is set to release her album in a matter of days.

For some days now, the project titled Original Copy has been the major focus of the entertainer on her social media.

However, the energetic cuppy recently took to her social media page to drop a controversial line from one of the songs that made it into the album.

The entertainer who has been known to flaunt her relationship with billionaire father, Femi Otedola, on social media said she told him he isn’t needed anymore.





“I told my daddy I don’t need him no more,” Cuppy tweeted on her page. She accompanied the post with a music symbol indicating that it is a line from a song.

Even though the tweet was clearly a line from her song, fans could not stop talking in the comment section.

One follower said she should retract her statement before it becomes too late.

See some of the response to Cuppy’s tweet below:

A follower wrote: “You go suffer ham oooh. Better go back and tell him its just a joke before it’d be late.”

Another follower wrote: “So I should start crying about it big beautiful Dj Cuppy. To be honest you don eat too much Jollof this month that’s why you took that decision.”