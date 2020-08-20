Fireboy DML

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

YBNL artiste, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML has been tipped largely by fans to win the Grammy award.

Fireboy whose album dropped in the early hours of Thursday has got many fans talking as most are excited about the eventual release of “Apollo.”

The 17-track album is a follow up to his debut album, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.


Fireboy featured other sensational music acts in his Apollo album like his label boss Olamide and award-winning singer, Wande Coal. There’s also D Smoke on the album, as well as the already released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”