By Taiwo Okanlawon

YBNL artiste, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML has finally released his sophomore album, titled “Apollo.”

The 17-track album dropped on the 20th of August 2020, a follow up his debut album, Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps.

The album features his label boss Olamide and award-winning singer, Wande Coal. There’s also D Smoke on the album, as well as the already released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”





“what a time to be alive. APOLLO out now,” he wrote on Twitter with a link of the album.

Fireboy DML grew up in Abeokuta and was a member of his local church choir. He developed interest in music while studying at Obafemi Awolowo University. His breakthrough single “Jealous” first appeared on YBNL Nation’s collaborative album YBNL Mafia Family (2018), before being re-released on 25 March 2019.