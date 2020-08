By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian veteran hip hop artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem has returned to the music scene with his latest single release titled “Helper Of The People”.

The rapper who is known for lashing out the Nigerian government but this time urged them to stop playing politics on the life of innocent citizens.

The singer also premiered the visuals for the song





Watch the video below:

The Jagajaga crooner last released songs were “Trouble Dey Sleep” featuring Konga.