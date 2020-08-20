By Jethro Ibileke

Wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be party to any form of illegality to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Mrs. Obaseki who said this on Thursday when the leadership of tricycle drivers and motorcycle riders in the three senatorial districts of the state paid her a courtesy call, insisted that Buhari is a law abiding citizen.

She urged residents of the state to be ready to exercise their franchise and not be intimidated by those boasting to use “federal might to impose an unpopular candidate on the people of Edo State.”





Mrs. Obaseki described President Buhari as a forthright man who loves the people and will not put the interest of a few lawless individuals above that of the majority.

She said: “We must know that when we go out to cast our vote on the day of election, we are determining our future and when we do not come out to vote to influence the decision of who rules over our lives, we are also determining our future, whether it will be good or bad.

“Nobody can impose somebody on you. Let nobody intimidate you with federal might. We have a law-abiding, peace loving President who will not allow anarchy.

“He loves his country, Nigeria more than anything and he wants progress for his country. He is not like the crazy lot who don’t care about anything else but themselves and are ready to destroy anything and everything in order to get what they want. Our President is not like that.”

Earlier the leaders of the tricycle riders unions, led by Dr. Omo Rodion commended the transformation in the state, particularly as it concerns the welfare of the citizens and the eradication of thuggery in the commercial transport industry.

“We are here to endorse the governor for a second term in office. We are very much pleased with what we are witnessing now in Edo State.

“It’s unlike before that we do not have freedom of movement, we do not have freedom of speech.

“Somebody will wake up overnight and say ‘this road today you won’t pass it’ and when you try it you know what will happen to you; but today those are bygone. We highly appreciate the governor for everything he has done for us,” he said.