By Taiwo Okanlawon

Thailand National Security Council (NSC) Secretary General Somsak Rungsita on Wednesday disclosed that the emergency rule against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country might be extended for another month.

Speaking to newsmen, NSC chief revealed that his agency would propose the extension of the emergency decree, enforced nationwide since March, until Sept. 30 for the sake of the effectiveness in applying measures against the pandemic.

Somsak denied that the one-month extension to emergency rule, which will be proposed on Friday to the Centre for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), has been politically related.





“The CCSA is scheduled to consider lifting restrictions under social distancing order for buses and other public transportations, school classes and spectators inside stadiums during matches,” he said.

Thailand on Wednesday reported no coronavirus infection within the country for a 85th consecutive day.

Xinhua/NAN