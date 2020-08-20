By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State has recorded Coronavirus spike, as 476 new cases of the virus was announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday.

Lagos recorded 235 new cases, almost half of the national figures. The state moves from 186 cases it recorded on Wednesday to 235 cases.

Religious centres were opened in Lagos two weeks ago and the state has recorded a spike since then.





According to the NCDC, on the 20th of August 2020, 476 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 50,964 cases have been confirmed, 37,569 cases have been discharged and 992 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 476 new cases are reported from 18 states, with the breakdown as follows: Lagos (235), FCT (44), Kaduna (41), Borno (33), Plateau (28), Abia (13), Edo (13), Rivers (12), Imo (11), Oyo (10), Kano (9), Kwara (7), Enugu (5), Katsina (5), Gombe (4), Ogun (4), Nasarawa (1) and Zamfara (1).

How States stand on Thursday

Lagos-235

FCT-44

Kaduna-41

Borno-33

Plateau-28

Abia-13

Edo-13

Rivers-12

Imo-11

Oyo-10

Kano-9

Kwara-7

Enugu-5

Katsina-5

Gombe-4

Ogun-4

Nasarawa-1

Zamfara-1

50,964 confirmed

37,569 discharged

992 deaths