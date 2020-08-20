By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Blue-eyed Kwara woman, Risikat Azeez who was estranged from her husband, Wasiu Omo-Dada, seems to have reconciled with him.

Risikat went viral a few weeks ago after she claimed her husband walked out on her and their daughters because of their blue-eyes.

The husband however granted another interview where he denied abandoning them because of the colour of their eyes.





Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazaq, the wife of Kwara State Governor, had earlier promised to resolve the marital issues between them. They teamed up for a lovely photoshoot recently and were all smiles.

See more of the photos below