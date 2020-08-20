By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija finalist of ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Mike Edwards has shared his opinion about the duo of Erica and Kiddwaya in the ongoing reality show.

Erica and Kiddwaya who are one of the most talked-about housemates or duo in the ongoing show called themselves ‘special friends.’

Mike took to his account on popular microblogging platform, Twitter to state that he must admit that Erica and Kiddwaya are cute together.





“I admit Kidd and Erica are cute together”, Mike tweeted.

I admit Kidd and Erica are cute together ☺️ — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) August 18, 2020