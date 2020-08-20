By Taiwo Okanlawon

Team Carrot on Wednesday’s challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House courtesy of Hawaii Nigeria and have been rewarded with N2 million.

Team Carrot had Laycon, Nengi, Wathoni, Praise, and Prince as members.

The housemates on Wednesday were divided into three teams for their Hawaii challenge.





They were asked to play some games and make a presentation.

In the end, Team carrot had (65) points, team Papaya had (61) points, while team Gold had 55 points.

With this, each housemate in Team Carrot would pocket N400,000.

And the members of each teams include, Team Hawaii Gold – Erica, Kiddwaya, Vee, Brighto, Lucy

Team Hawaii Carrot – Laycon, Nengi, Prince, Praise and Wathoni

Team Hawaii Papaya – Dorathy, Ozo, Trikytee, Neo, Tolanibaj.

“Congratulations to Laycon, Nengi, Prince, Praise and Wathoni of Team Carrot for scoring highest number of 65 points. They’ve also won the cash prize of N2 million courtesy of Ekulo,” BBNaija tweeted.

See below:

Congratulations to Team @HawaiiNigeria Carrot. They scored 65 points and won the cash prize of Two Million Naira courtesy of Ekulo. #BBNaija #BBLiveBloghttps://t.co/CCARgxFnr8 pic.twitter.com/H4Jowm4nsV — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 19, 2020