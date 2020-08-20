By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition housemate, Victoria Adeleye popularly known as Vee has opened up about her sexual life and struggles, since she entered the house.

The London based singer revealed to her fellow housemates that she has been having a hard time coping, without sex.

She can be heard saying:

“I don’t know if my body can handle it. I’m talking about konji. Every day, it gets harder.”

Tolani agreed with her, saying it’s not easy.

BBNaija Vee was born and raised in London. She recently moved to Nigeria to boost her music career. BBN Vee did not go to the university – she admitted during the show that she was lucky to have parents that supported her decision to do music and not attend college.

Vee performed at the 2019 Palmwine Music Festival, held at Cargo, London, England. The Palmwine Music Festival is an annual music event launched in 2017 by Lagos-based indie hip-hop duo, Show Dem Camp.

Despite being in a relationship with Na fellow housemate, Neo, Vee has only kissed on national TV.