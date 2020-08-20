By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame, also known as Brighto, has revealed that fellow housemate, Praise, is married to a woman who is over 60 years of age.

Brighto revealed Praise’s secret in a conversation with another housemate, Kiddwaya on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old certified marine engineer from Edo State said that the woman Praise brags about is “60 something years old”.





“What I want to do now is, whenever he says anything, I’ll tackle him. I know his weak point. I know what you can tell him that can make him very angry, too pissed that he can even cry.

“You know he usually brags about my son, my wife, his wife is sixty-something (years). I’m telling you something. I swear to God. He told me. Trust me,” he said.