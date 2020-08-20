Iretiola Doyle

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Iretiola Doyle on Thursday blasted a social media critic who dismisses creative works as ”thrash”.

From her tweet, the 53-year-old is clearly upset with an undisclosed person. She wrote; ””Lol ..SM sha. A talentless twat that has never created a thing in their miserable directionless life will just open an unwashed mouth and dismiss someone’s labour as trash.


”Alakori alaini nkan se..go do am if easy na. Your mouth like a repository for trash.”

Iretiola produced and presented her own fashion and lifestyle show titled ”Oge With Iretiola” for ten years