By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Iretiola Doyle on Thursday blasted a social media critic who dismisses creative works as ”thrash”.

From her tweet, the 53-year-old is clearly upset with an undisclosed person. She wrote; ””Lol ..SM sha. A talentless twat that has never created a thing in their miserable directionless life will just open an unwashed mouth and dismiss someone’s labour as trash.

Iretiola produced and presented her own fashion and lifestyle show titled ”Oge With Iretiola” for ten years