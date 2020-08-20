The kick-off to the new English Premier League (EPL) is here as schedule for all matches of the season dropped on Thursday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will face newly-promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season but both Manchester City and Manchester United will sit out the first round of fixtures.

The new season is expected to be mouth-watering as top-flight football for Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship winners Leeds would hit the ground with a trip to Anfield on Saturday, September 12, while fellow Premier League new boys Fulham host Arsenal in an opening weekend London derby and West Brom take on Leicester City at the Hawthorns.





However, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Burnley v Manchester United have been postponed to allow City and United extra time to recover from their recent European campaigns, which finished last weekend, just four weeks before the 2020/21 Premier League season begins.

Instead, Manchester City’s first game will be at Wolves on September 19, while Manchester United play Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on that same weekend.

There are also delays for Chelsea, who travel to Brighton, and Wolves, who begin with a trip to Sheffield United, because of their European involvement, which ended around a week earlier than the Manchester clubs. Those fixtures will take place on Monday, September 14.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Crystal Palace takes on Southampton at Selhurst Park, Tottenham host Everton and West Ham face Newcastle at the London Stadium.

Click here to view all fixtures for the 2020/21 EPL season