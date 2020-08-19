Popular Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Efya has revealed that she is not considering getting married anytime soon and that marriage is not her plan at the moment.

Speaking in an interview with Adom Tv’s Abena Abrafi Agyemang, the 33-year-old singer stated that enjoying a great career does not mean she should have marriage insight.

She also said that any prospective suitor would have to wait.

According to her, she can’t get married now because she’s not ready to be in any man’s house.

“Joe Mettle had a beautiful wedding. God bless him, his wife, and their union.





“Marriage is not the plan right now. I am not ready.

“Just cos I’m great doesn’t mean I should get married. Any suitors should wait,” she said.