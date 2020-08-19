Lagos for the second day led the grim chart in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, according to new figures announced by the NCDC.

The agency reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with the national caseload now a touch away from the 50,000 mark.

According to the figures, Lagos topped with 210 cases, more than 50 percent of the total recorded for all the states.

Lagos also logged 207 of the 417 cases reported on Monday, a sign that the virus is still potent in Nigeria’s commercial capital.





FCT Abuja reported 45 cases, while Ondo has 30.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated and discharged increased from 337 on Monday to 554.

Four deaths were reported in the 24 hour cycle, taking the death toll to 981.

Here is the state-by state breakdown:

Lagos-210

FCT-45

Ondo-30

Plateau-21

Edo-19

Ogun-16

Oyo-13

Nasarawa-12

Bauchi-11

Enugu-10

Kwara-7

Kaduna-6

Anambra-4

Ebonyi-3

Abia-2

Rivers-1

49,895 confirmed

37,051 discharged

981 deaths