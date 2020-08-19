United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has reacted to the unfolding military mutiny in Mali and called for the restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in the country.

Gueterres in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stephane Dujarric, in New York on Tuesday, frowned at the development, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet.

The statement said: “The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the unfolding developments in Mali, including the military mutiny which culminated in the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his Government earlier today in Bamako.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns these actions and calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali.





“To this end, he demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and members of his cabinet.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his calls for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of their differences”.

The UN Chief also expressed his full support to efforts by the African Union and the Economic community of West African States to resolves the crisis.

He also urged all stakeholders, particularly the defence and security forces, to exercise maximum restraint and uphold the human rights and individual freedoms of all Malians.(NAN)