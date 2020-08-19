Thiago Silva has confirmed that the Champions League Final on Sunday will be his last match for Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva stated this while speaking to RMC, following their 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Bernat all scored, as the Ligue 1 champions qualified for their first-ever final.

When asked about the match against Leipzig and his plan to exit PSG, Thiago Silva said;





“There were difficult moments. But today we have deserved to reach the final.

“It’s historic but it’s not finished. For now, yes Sunday is my last match. It’s very important.

PSG are now set to face the winner of the encounter between Bayern Munich or Lyon.