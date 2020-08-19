Barcelona announced on Wednesday that Ronald Koeman is the club’s new manager.

Koeman, who takes over from Quique Setien who was fired at the start of the week, signed a two-year contract at Camp Nou till 30 June 2022.”

A statement from Barcelona read:

“FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as the first-team coach until 30 June 2022.”





The Dutchman, who left his job with the Netherlands national team, will be officially unveiled this evening at 6 pm.

The 57-year-old is the latest change in a busy week for Barca. The club also announced on Wednesday that Ramon Planes is the club’s new technical director.

Planes takes over from Eric Abidal who followed Setien out of the exit door.