Real Madrid have released Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish champions announced today that an agreement has been reached with Dortmund over the loan deal.

The 18 year-old Jesus will spend the next two seasons, until 30 June 2022 at the German club.

Reinier was born on 19 January in Brasília.





He is the son of former futsal player Mauro Brasília.

Reinier was playing for Flamengo, when Real Madrid bought him for €30million in January this year.

He has a contract until June 2026 with Madrid.