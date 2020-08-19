President Muhammadu Buhari Presides over a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
By Taiwo Okanlawon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.
The meeting, which took off at exactly 10 am with the entrance of the President into the Executive Council Chambers, is also being attended b Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Six Ministers are physically present, including Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.
See photos;
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
President Muhammadu Buhari during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Mr Abubakar Malami SAN , Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and SA Media, Mr. Femi Adesina during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr. Boss Mustaphai during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr. Boss Mustaphai during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) , Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar and looking is the Minister of Mines and Steel, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite (left) during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) , Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar and looking is the Minister of Mines and Steel, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite (left) during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello and Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 12. Minister of Mines and Steel, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite and National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Mrs.Lauretta Onochie during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House.
