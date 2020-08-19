By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which took off at exactly 10 am with the entrance of the President into the Executive Council Chambers, is also being attended b Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Six Ministers are physically present, including Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.





See photos;

2019","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X","caption":"PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 7. National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) , Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar and looking is the Minister of Mines and Steel, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite (left) during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) , Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar and looking is the Minister of Mines and Steel, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite (left) during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. National Security Adviser to the President, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) , Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar and looking is the Minister of Mines and Steel, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite (left) during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. 2019","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X","caption":"PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER A VIRTUAL FEC MEETING 6. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a virtual FEC Meeting held at the council Chambers, State House. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. 