Naira Marley

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian musician, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley has advised girls to make their own money to save them of unnecessary sex.

The soapy crooner made the statement on his official Twitter account.


Since Naira Marley made the statement on his handle, the tweet has generated 33k likes, over 6k retweets, and over 1k comments.

Many Twitter users have reacted to the statement-making comments with different emojis and backing up the musician’s claim.

 

The Afrobeats singer also made a joke of how he and the authorities are always at loggerheads tweeting that when he saw himself trending, he thought he was wanted again.