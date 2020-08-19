Popular Nigerian musician, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley has advised girls to make their own money to save them of unnecessary sex.

The soapy crooner made the statement on his official Twitter account.

Girls make your own money it will save you from unnecessary sex. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) August 19, 2020





Since Naira Marley made the statement on his handle, the tweet has generated 33k likes, over 6k retweets, and over 1k comments.

Many Twitter users have reacted to the statement-making comments with different emojis and backing up the musician’s claim.

Tell them oh, you'll be asking someone working on site under hot sun for 3k and u expect him not to enjoy in return 🙂. — DAVIES (@REELDAVIES) August 19, 2020

God bless you for this Tweet.. — Saviour🇳🇬 (@DominicMacben) August 19, 2020

Valid point!! — Miss Jennie 🌹 (@MissJenie) August 19, 2020

Thumbs up for u — Adeola The talk girl. (@dearolaa) August 19, 2020

Absolutely sure ☺☺☺☺ — Loyalty 🇬🇭 (@controvercialgh) August 19, 2020

The Afrobeats singer also made a joke of how he and the authorities are always at loggerheads tweeting that when he saw himself trending, he thought he was wanted again.

When I saw myself trending I thought I was wanted again or something haaa — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) August 18, 2020