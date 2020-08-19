By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani “Tolanibaj” Shobajo, has said she was warned by her friends against engaging in sexual intercourse throughout her stay on the reality show.

The Nigerian entrepreneur, A&R, media personality, and content creator disclosed this to fellow housemate, Prince during a conversation.

Against the backdrop of the advice, Tolanibaj said she has no plans of having sex on national television.





“I’m not having sex on TV, please.

“My friends already warned me. I’m not that crazy because I’m American I will do shit like that”.

Tolani Baj who also run a modeling/event staffing agency left her based in America for a new challenge in Nigeria.