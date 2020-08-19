By Lizzy Okoji

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) will hold on Thursday an Extraordinary Summit on the coup in Mali.

The Directorate of Communications of the ECOWAS Commission disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The summit would hold virtually.





ECOWAS has strongly condemned the putsch by some colonels as it is against the ECOWAS protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had mediated in the political crises and had sent several peace missions to the country.

One of the recommendations was that a government of national unity be set up.