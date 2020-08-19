By Ramatu Garba

A 27-year-old woman living in Kano, Saratu Ya’u, who slaughtered her five year-old son, like an Eid-el-Kabir ram, has been sent by a Kano High Court, to a psychiatrist.

Saratu was on Wednesday arraigned before the court for the murder of the child.

The defendant, who resides at Sabon Birni Village in Gwarzo Local Government Area of of the state, is facing a count charge of culpable homicide.





The Prosecutor, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that Saratu committed the offence on 12 June, 2018 at Sabon Birni, Gwarzo.

Sorondinki said Saratu slaughtered her 5-year-old son with a sharp knife. like killing a ram, causing his death.

The prosecution filed an application before the court in reference to Section 280 (1,2,3 and 4) of the Criminal Justice Law 2019.

It prayed the court to send the defendant to psychiatric hospital for medical evaluation.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial Judge, Justice Ibrahim Karaye, ordered the defendant to be refered to psychiatric hospital for medical examination.

Karaye adjourned the case until Oct. 8, for hearing.