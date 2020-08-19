By Abdullahi Mohammed

Jigawa State Government has declared Thursday, Aug. 20 as public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1442 After Hijra (AH).

This is contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The government congratulated Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing the month of Muharram, the first month in the Islamic calendar.





It urged the people of the state to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad.

The statement called on Muslims to use the period to pray for the protection, guidance of the leaders, peace, economic prosperity of the state and the nation.

NAN