The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has deployed special forces to complement the efforts of the Oyo Police command in the manhunt for the alleged serial killer Sunday Shodipe.

Shodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya, Ibadan, escaped from police custody last week.

Since the escape, another murder that bore his killing trademark has occurred, provoking protests by the public against the police.

According to a statement by Force Headquarters spokesman, Frank Mba, the additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.





The team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book.

The IGP condemned the escape from lawful custody of the suspect and ordered the Police commissioner to speedup investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect.

All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law, the statement said.

The CP has equally been mandated to immediately assess and rejig the security architecture in the State so as to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incidents.

The IGP has also directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

Meanwhile, the IGP called for calm and enjoined citizens to cooperate with the police by providing useful information that can lead to the unearthing of the whereabouts of Sunday Shodipe – the suspected serial killer.