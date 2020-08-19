By Muhammad Lawal/Ibrahim Bello

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has said that the lingering banditry in the North-West and North-Central Nigeria has an international dimension.

Adamu said this during a town-hall meeting on peace and security held on Wednesday in Zuru, Kebbi State.

“We have realised that most of the banditry has an international dimension. The bandits come from outside the country. We arrested Sudanese, Nigeriens and Malians, among other nationals.





“Also we believe that because of what is happening in the North-East and the fact that the military troops are doing a great job in the fight against insurgency there, most of the bandits are running toward the North-West of the country and we have evidence.

“When we operated in Kaduna, Birnin Gwari, where we attacked a group of bandits, we realised that most of them came from Islamic State of West Africa, who are terrorists, kidnapping for ransom.

“So, the issue is not at the level you are looking at it, it is a big issue and we must work together to address it.

“This is why President Muhammadu Buhari does not rest because of these complaints coming from the North-West

and North-Central on banditry,” the IGP said.

Adamu urged every Nigerian to see the fight against insecurity as a collective responsibility.

NAN