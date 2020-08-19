

By Zubairu Idris/Katsina

Three heartless teenage boys in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, have been arrested after they gang-raped a 13 year-old girl and then threw her into a pond to drown.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday in Katsina.

Isah said that the suspects were aged between 15 and 16.





According to Isah, the trio, all from Danmusa town, allegedly conspired, attacked and gang-raped the girl from Dutsen-Dadi village in their farmland on 14 August.

He said that after raping the victim, they threw her into a nearby pond and watched her drowned.

The spokesman added that the victim’s body was later discovered and taken to Danmusa Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Isah revealed that during investigation, the suspects confessed to have committed the offence.