By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has debunked trending rumours that its officials were involved in stop and search operations around the Lekki axis of Lagos State on Wednesday.

The commission in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale stated their operatives were not involved in anything of such nature.

“We wish to state very clearly that our operatives were not and can never be involved in such operations,” the statement reads.





The commission further urged members of the public to ignore such insinuations.

The commission in the statement reiterated that they are a professional law enforcement agency and as such should not be likened with any traffic management operations on the road.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the commission (EFCC) topped Twitter trends in Nigeria with claims that their operatives were conducting a stop and search operation in the Lekki part of Lagos.

The trend attracted a lot of traffic with many Twitter users making banters and shading the commission.

