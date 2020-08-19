American singer Britney Spears seeks a Californian court order to remove her father, Jamie Spears as her sole court-appointed conservator.

Britney’s dad has long handled the decision-making in both her personal and professional life.

Now the pop star’s attorney requested that Jodi Montgomery, the temporary, licensed professional conservator overseeing her protracted case since September, be named permanent conservator of Spears’ personal affairs, according to court documents obtained by The Los Angeles Times via Yahoo.

“We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” Spears’ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, wrote in documents filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.





The 38-year-old entertainer is “strongly opposed” to having her father return as what the court calls a “conservator of her person” and “strongly prefers” that Montgomery continue in that role before her appointment expires on Aug. 22.

As for the estate, Jamie Spears has been calling the shots since his co-conservator Andrew M. Wallet resigned in March 2019.

Spears is also opposed to her father continuing in that capacity by himself and prefers to have a “qualified corporate fiduciary” appointed to serve in the role, the documents said.

Ingham said he expects the efforts to be “aggressively contested” by Jamie Spears.

A remote status hearing in the case has been scheduled for Wednesday.

To coincide with it, a #FreeBritney rally outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A. has been organized to demand an end to the conservatorship altogether.