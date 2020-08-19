Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kiddwaya while having a conversation with Erica, stated that he is the richest among his fellow housemates.

According to him, no one comes close to him in terms of ‘a fat account balance’ and ‘net-worth’, reason he does not take offense at things housemates do in the house seriously because “they can’t be compared to him.”

“I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates. I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my net-worth, my bank account don’t compare to them.”





Kiddwaya made the statements after he got other housemates angry with an ‘insensitive’ comment.

Kiddwaya is the son of Nigerian Billionaire, Terry Waya.