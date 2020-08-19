Drama ensued in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House last night as the housemates all clashed and had arguments over this week’s wager task.

It all started after the Head of House, Kiddwaya received the task brief, and in the usual norm, gathered all the housemates together in the lounge.

Kidd read the brief to them, and housemates were at first confused about the directive.

This apparently, led to an argument between the housemates.





While housemates were arguing back and forth, the HOH, Kiddwaya who was unhappy, made a statement that pricked the nerves of the other housemates.

Kidd said he’s laid back because he’d still be in the house next week, unlike the rest of the housemates who are up for eviction.

This of course didn’t sit down well with the other housemates, as they perceived his comments to be insensitive.

The housemates got angry, Lucy, Dorathy, and Wathoni walked out of the meeting.

Lucy, who was once the Head of House, expressed her anger to Wathoni and Praise, where she was heard vowing not to participate in the task this week, and prayed that they all lose the task as well as this week’s wager.

Ozo confronted Kidd and advised him to apologize the next morning, which is today. Kidd initially refused to apologize, but later agreed to.