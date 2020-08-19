By Taiwo Okanlawon

Terseer Waya, the son of Nigerian socialite, Terry Waya, and one of the hottest male housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija, has affirmed that he is a feminist.

Kiddwaya said this during his conversation with Erica on Tuesday night while encouraging Erica to chase her dreams.

According to him, his support for women empowerment is the reason people think he is a flirt and smooth talker with women.





Kiddwaya said: “I’m a feminist, I’m up for women empowerment that’s why people think I’m a smooth talker with women.

“I’m all for women happiness, that’s why I’m a smooth talker, that’s why I make you smile, that’s why they want me around, I love to make women happy, I grew up with women.”

Earlier, the rich kid also stated that he is the richest among his fellow housemates.

According to him, no one comes close to him in terms of ‘a fat account balance’ and ‘net-worth’, reason he does not take offense at things housemates do in the house seriously because “they can’t be compared to him.”

“I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did I would have had issues with some housemates. I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but, my net-worth, my bank account don’t compare to them.”