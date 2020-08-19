All housemates of the Big Brother Naija lockdown edition have been rewarded with $500 worth of Bitcoin as prize money after they answered questions relating to cryptocurrencies.

The task given to the housemates’ last week was based on their knowledge of cryptocurrencies requiring them to educate viewers on use cases for bitcoin such as airtime top-up and online payments. The housemates were also required to participate in a challenge to create original radio jingles.

Housemates were also required to answer crypto-related questions like what is a bitcoin wallet, how is the price of bitcoin determined, and mention the top five cryptocurrencies?

The entire 18 housemates present in the house during the task were eventually declared winners with Patricia, a crypto exchange firm that operates in Nigeria and Ghana, rewarding them $500 in Bitcoin.





Reportedly, using BBN primarily believed to be the most-watched TV reality show in Nigeria is another strategy to educate viewers about cryptocurrencies and improve its adoption.

