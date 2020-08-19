Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has ruled out Neymar return back to the La Liga club.

The Brazilian forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in a £198million deal but is being linked with a return to the Nou Camp with two bids already rejected by PSG in 2019.

Last week, there were reports that Barca could make another attempt to re-sign the 28-year-old following their’s 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. But Bartomeu has now insisted that it’s impossible for the club to bring the Brazilian star back.

‘Going for a player when the club he is in doesn’t want to sell him is impossible, Bartomeu told Barca TV.





‘Last summer we tried. He is a player who, with the pandemic situation, his club does not put him in the market.

‘It is normal. The big clubs want great players.’

Earlier today, Barcelona appointed former Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman as it’s new manager following the sacking of Quique Setien.