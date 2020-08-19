By Sam Oditah

Mr Ceekay Igara, the chairman of the allegedly ousted exco has swiftly responded to claims of his retrenchment.

According to reports, a new leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Abia chapter, led by Mr Enwereuzo Ogbonna, has emerged, following the purported sack of the Ceekay Igara-led executive committee (exco).

Igara, however, stated that he remained the chairman of Abia IPAC.





In a statement issued in Umuahia, he stated that the Ogbonna-led group was “made up of all the de-registered political parties in Abia.

“It should be on record that once you are de-registered as a party, you automatically stop being a member of IPAC. If the Supreme Court reinstates their groups as political parties, we will receive them back”.

He advised Ogbonna and his group to approach INEC to re-register them as political parties rather than transfer their anger to the wrong person.

“Accusing me of carrying a trailer-load of rice and money from Abia government as palliative is nonsense.

“They have every right to find out if I received a grain of rice either for IPAC or for any other purpose,” he said.