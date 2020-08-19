By Sam Oditah
Mr Ceekay Igara, the chairman of the allegedly ousted exco has swiftly responded to claims of his retrenchment.
According to reports, a new leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Abia chapter, led by Mr Enwereuzo Ogbonna, has emerged, following the purported sack of the Ceekay Igara-led executive committee (exco).
Igara, however, stated that he remained the chairman of Abia IPAC.
In a statement issued in Umuahia, he stated that the Ogbonna-led group was “made up of all the de-registered political parties in Abia.
“It should be on record that once you are de-registered as a party, you automatically stop being a member of IPAC. If the Supreme Court reinstates their groups as political parties, we will receive them back”.
He advised Ogbonna and his group to approach INEC to re-register them as political parties rather than transfer their anger to the wrong person.
“Accusing me of carrying a trailer-load of rice and money from Abia government as palliative is nonsense.
“They have every right to find out if I received a grain of rice either for IPAC or for any other purpose,” he said.
