By Salisu Sani-Idris

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has described the death of Alhaji Wada Maida as a personal loss to him and the great people of Katsina state.

Masari stated this shortly after attending the funeral prayer of the deceased held at the Shagari Jumma’at Mosque in Area I Garki on Tuesday in Abuja.

The funeral prayer was led by Imam Rabiu Suleiman amidst tears by his family members, friends, associates and Muslim Ummah.





Masari said the deceased was a patriotic citizen of the country who dedicated the whole of his life in the service of the country.

” Whenever we lose somebody in Islam, we say to Allah we all come from and to Him we shall return.

” Apart from being a personal friend, late Wada was a patriotic citizen of the country.

” He spent his life in the service to humanity. He was my age mate we had so many associations together and we normally give assistance to the needy.

” Recently, we gave donation together with him to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina.

” So for me, it is a personal loss and to Katsina State, it is a big one based on his services to the nation, he really represented Katsina well,” Masari said.

NAN