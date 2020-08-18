By Abubakar Ahmed

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has described the late Malam Wada Maida, as an icon, whose contribution to the development of journalism in Nigeria will ever be remembered.

Matawalle gave the praises in a condolence statement issued by his Director-General on Media, Mr Yusuf Idris, in Gusau on Tuesday.

Maida was the Chairman Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) until Monday, Aug. 17 when he died in Abuja at the age of 70.

Matawalle said he received with shock, the sudden death of the former Chief Press Secretary to President Muhammadu Buhari when the latter was a military head of state.

“The invaluable contributions of Malam Wada to the growth and development as well as encouragement of many Nigerian youths into media practice will forever be remembered,’’ he said.

The governor recalled the good performance of the deceased when he served as the Chief Press Secretary to President Muhammadu Buhari between 1983 and 1985.

“Having served on the Board of Media Trust and as the CEO of Peoples Daily Newspapers, Maida has left a great legacy in the media industry worthy of emulation,’’ he said.

He prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

While also commiserating with President Buhari, Matawalle condoled with the managements of NAN, Media Trust, Peoples’ Daily and Wada’s family in particular and the Nigerian media industry in general.

