U.S President Donald Trump, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Barack Obama

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

U.S President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Michelle Obama, her husband Barack and his rival Joe Biden.

This is coming few hours after the former first lady issued a blistering criticism of Trump at the virtual Democratic convention on Monday night.

Earlier, in a pre-taped message that aired at the virtual convention, Michelle Obama rebuked Trump’s character and record. Michelle described Trump as the wrong president and urged voters to cast ballots for Biden in the upcoming November election.


Trump has now responded in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle @realDonaldTrump.

According to him, he wouldn’t be president if not for Obama’s failures. He then went on to call presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden an “afterthought” and accused former President Barack Obama of giving a “very late & unenthusiastic endorsement” of his former vice president despite they both worked together for 8 years.

Trump then claimed that the Obama administration’s response to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic was viewed as “weak and pathetic.”

“Thanks for your very kind words, Michelle!” Trump added