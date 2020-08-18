By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

U.S President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Michelle Obama, her husband Barack and his rival Joe Biden.

This is coming few hours after the former first lady issued a blistering criticism of Trump at the virtual Democratic convention on Monday night.

Earlier, in a pre-taped message that aired at the virtual convention, Michelle Obama rebuked Trump’s character and record. Michelle described Trump as the wrong president and urged voters to cast ballots for Biden in the upcoming November election.





Trump has now responded in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle @realDonaldTrump.

According to him, he wouldn’t be president if not for Obama’s failures. He then went on to call presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden an “afterthought” and accused former President Barack Obama of giving a “very late & unenthusiastic endorsement” of his former vice president despite they both worked together for 8 years.

….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Trump then claimed that the Obama administration’s response to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic was viewed as “weak and pathetic.”

Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

“Thanks for your very kind words, Michelle!” Trump added