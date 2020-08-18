Akin Kuponiyi/Lagos

A container truck driver, Sodiq Okanlawon, and the truck owner, Wasiu Lekan, ,have been arraigned before a Lagos High Court at Igbosere, charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The container that Okanlawon’s truck loaded, fell on a bus on 26 July at about 4pm and killed three persons instantly.





Two of the victims of the accident were identified as Chima Nnaekpe, 29 and Chidinma Ajoku, 27.

Both were colleagues, working in the Commercial Department, Hajj & Cargo Terminal, at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

They were on their way home from work when the truck registered as SGM 715 XA, loaded with a 20ft container, fell on their commercial bus at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway in Lagos state.

The third victim was Daniel Okwuoge.

The presiding Judge,Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu- Ighile ordered that the accused should be remanded in the Police custody after the arraignment.

The two defendants are facing a three-count charge filed against them by the Attorney-General of Lagos State.and Commissioner for justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) .

The offence alleged to have been committed by the defendants is contrary to Section 224 and punishable under Section 229, of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

In view of their plea, the, Prosecutor urged the court to remand them in police custody pending when they are tested for Covid-19, before they can be remanded at the appropriate Correctional facilities.

Thereafter,Justice Okikiolu-Ighile, while adjourning till August 20 and 26, for trial to commence, ordered that they should be remanded in Police custody.