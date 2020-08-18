Nigerian newspaper, The Sun, has apologised to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for publishing unconfirmed and false news against him.

The Sun assured the Vice President that such an error will not re-occur in the future.

The story published by The Sun was a fake news shared by a former aide of erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan.

The article alleged that the Vice President withdrew N10 billion from the Treasury Single Account.





“On August 9, 2020, we published a story in our online platform titled: “Ex APC Spokesman asks Buhari to probe Osinbanjo, AuGF over alleged N10 billion withdrawal from TSA,” wherein some allegations of corrupt practices were made against the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

“The publication was based on a press statement, which we regrettably assumed to be reliable at the time of publication. Since the publication, however, we now have reasons based on some fresh facts to believe that the story was not duly verified to be correct before the publication.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby tender our unreserved apology to His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, over the said publication, even as we regret any distress, embarrassment or inconvenience which the publication may have caused him.

“We hold Prof. Osinbanjo in high esteem and assure him that such oversight will not re-occur in future,” the newspaper said.