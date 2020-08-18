By Taiwo Okanlawon
Popular Fuji musicians Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma on Tuesday paid homage to their forerunner Kollington Ayinla as he celebrated his birthday.
In a message posted on Instagram, Saheed Osupa prayed for the veteran singer for long life and good health.
“Happy birthday to a legend. Baami kebe n’ kwara. May your days be long in good health, abundant wealth, peace of mind and happiness. I wish you long life and prosperity sir,” he wrote.
In his Instagram post, Pasuma prayed mostly in Yoruba language for the man who calls himself the Fuji general.
He wrote: “Happy birthday sir motoro emi gigun pelu alafia toh peye funyin lagbara olohun oba insha ALLAHU 🙏🙏🙏🙏kolohun jeee kariyin peee sir,igba odun iseju kan niii sir @general_kollington_ayinla I celebrate yhu today and I will continue to celebrate yhu forever babaaaaaa.”
A contemporary of the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Kollinton is from Ilota a village on the outskirts of Ilorin, Kwara State.
He is fondly called Baba Alatika, Kebe-n-Kwara and Baba Alagbado by adoring fans.
