The Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110, says it has empowered no fewer than 500 women in various forms of entrepreneurship training in 2019.

Its President, Mr Sanjay Srivastava, said that the district would empower more 2,000 women for its 2020/2021 period.

Srivastava said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had affected all the club’s social activities.

He said that it had focussed on improving community service to help the less privileged to reduce the COVID-19 hardship on Nigerians.





According to him, the less privileged living in the slums would be the focus of the club.

“We were able to empower women and youths in various entrepreneurship skills like energy management, tailoring and lots more.

”We also gave out food palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

“In the next two years, we will be looking at empowering more 2,000 women and youths, because we know that empowering a woman means empowering a nation,” he said.

Srivastava said that the club’s objectives on healthcare and helping the less privileged would equally be improved upon.

He urged members to pray ceaselessly for global peace and healing for those affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in a war-like situation; a fight with COVID-19 and in time of war or pandemic, the option we have is to fight without distress.

“As a voluntary organisation, we will be helping more of the less privileged in our society.

“We will be doing more because we are aware of the negative effect of the pandemic on the populace.

“So far, in the course of the pandemic, the club has given out food palliatives to many, rendered free cervical and breast cancer sensitization tests and lots more.

“Our core mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business professionals and community leaders,” he said.

Srivastava, however, commended the frontline health workers for their efforts so far in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My word of advice for everyone is to be the change he wants to see. We are the society.

”We create the society and environment of our choice; therefore, the contribution of everyone is important,” he said.

NAN