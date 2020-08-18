Paris Saint-Germain crushed RB Leipzig in an emphatic manner Tuesday to book a historic place in the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The French champions defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the single leg of the semifinal in Lisbon.

It was their first time of reaching the final.

Goals were scored from unconventional places with Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat getting on the scoresheet.





Neymar and Kylian Mbappe missed several chances.

The Parisians will face the winner of the other French-German semifinal of Bayern Munich vs. Lyon. The match will be played tomorrow.