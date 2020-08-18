A final year student of GSSS Gombe who tested POSITIVE for COVID-19 sat for WASSCE Mathematics paper on Monday.

The boy was isolated on Sunday, but today, the authorities allowed him to write his paper, in isolation.

His invigilator was well protected to keep watch over him.





His story was brought to Twitter by Gombe State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC).

“Health and education are a priority in Gombe State”, PHEOC wrote on Twitter.

Nigerian final year students began the West African Senior Secondary Examination today.

All schools and centres were expected to maintain strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.