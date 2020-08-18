The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday celebrated the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) on the occasion of his 79th birthday, describing him as a detribalised leader and very courageous statesman.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, said that Babangida had over the years, continued to dedicate his life in working for the unity, stability and development of the nation.

“Babangida is celebrated across the nation and beyond for his many legacies as a leader as well as his steadfastness towards the entrenchment of good governance and harmonious coexistence in our country.”

Ologbondiyan extolled Babangida for his humility and zeal in selflessly serving the nation, even outside of office.





“Such display of statesmanship had continued to stand General Babangida out as a quintessential statesman, who put the interest of the nation above other considerations.

“The PDP therefore joins family members, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating this great leader.

“We prayed God to continue to bless and keep him so that our nation can continue to draw from his wisdom and wealth of experience, especially at this trying time,” he said.