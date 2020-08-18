By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has expressed sadness over the death of her friend and work partner Oluwaseyi Williams popularly referred to as Kumbalee.

The 36-year-old in an Instagram post on Monday evening shared photos of herself and Kumbalee, a makeup artist.

According to the actress, she and Kumbalee spoke before his death.





She wrote: “DEATH IS WICKED!!! Just yesterday, you told me how much you missed me. Just yesterday, we were together. Today, you are no more. What is the meaning of life after all? Vanity upon vanity. The memories of you I have is all the positive vibes you exhume. You just know how to bring out the sweet part in me, heart breaking I will never see that again.”

Kumbalee died on Sunday night after a fatal motorcycle accident while heading home from an event.

He had only celebrated his birthday on August 2.