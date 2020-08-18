The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock over the death of its former president Wada Maida.

The chairman of the board of directors of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a member of the executive board of the International Press Institute (IPI) died on Monday in Abuja.

He was also the chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper.

The NGE in a statement on Tuesday signed by its president Mustapha Isa and general secretary Mary Atolagbe described Maida as a “thorough-bred professional who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian journalism profession”.





“His achievements as President of the Guild will never be forgotten. The death of this veteran journalist has robbed African journalism of the services of a man who was fully committed to the development of the profession,” the guild said.

“He was a shining role model for those behind him in the journalism profession, where he stood out as a defender of free speech, promoter of the finest ethics of journalism and successful media entrepreneur.

“Though his sudden demise is painful, the Guild takes solace in the fact that Mallam Wada Maida left indelible footprints in the Nigerian media industry as a Reporter, Editor, Editor-in-Chief, Managing Director and Publisher.

“The Guild expresses its condolences to his family, colleagues as well as the government and people of Katsina State.”